Indian-American Theegala leads at Sanderson Farms on PGA Tour

Indian-American Sahith Theegala stayed on course for his maiden PGA Tour in his rookie year as he added a 5-under 67 and handled the pressure well to move to 18-under at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
He had three birdies at the start of the back nine at Country Club of Jackson and saw Theegala take a one-shot lead into the final round. He also had an eagle chip that had a 360-degree spin around the cup but did not drop.
Anirban Lahiri had earlier missed the cut.
Cameron Tringale had a pair of eagles from long range with his putter and his wedge and matched his career best on the PGA TOUR with a 62. At 17-under he was tied-second with Sam Burns and Denny McCarthy, who shot 65 each.
OIympic bronze medallist CT Pan of Chinese Taipei was the top Asian at T-10 after rounds of 68-67-67 and he was 14-under, while Si Woo Kim (66-71-66) was 13-under and T-16.
Will Zalatoris, the rookie of the year last season, was tied for the lead with Theegala and Nick Watney at the start of the third round. However, Zalatoris didn't make a birdie over the final 12 holes and shot 72 and fell five shots behind in a tie for 16th. Watney had a late double bogey on the 16th in his 71 and was four back.
Theegala, the NCAA player of the year as a senior at Pepperdine, which was cut short by the pandemic, came through the Korn Ferry Tour and had limited PGA TOUR starts till he earned his card at the Korn Ferry Tour finals.
A win will earn him a two-year exemption and a spot in the Masters and PGA Championship next year.
Fifteen players were separated by four shots, and nine of them are looking for their maiden PGA Tour win.
