Indian cricket fraternity reminisces about World Cup 1983 on its 37th anniversary

Thirty-seven years ago today, the Indian cricket team made history by winning their first-ever World Cup title. The team defeated the West Indies by 43 runs at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on June 25, 1983.

Kapil Dev, the then team captain, took to Instagram on Thursday to reminisce about the win by sharing an iconic picture of him holding the World Cup trophy with the caption, “37 years to a day that will never be forgotten.”

The Indian cricket fraternity, apart from Kapil Dev, also took to social media to reminisce about the day.

“#OnThisDay in 1983, Lord's - History created! #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies,” BCCI tweeted from their official account.

From former cricketers to current team India members to cricket commentators, the cricket fraternity showered their praises on the team, calling the win an “inspiration.”

“37 years back. Thank you @therealkapildev and whole team for inspiring us #WorldCup1983,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

“37 years already since the day that changed Indian cricket. India went on to win the Asia Cup, the World Championship of Cricket, the next Sharjah event and best England in a test series away, all in 3 years. #WorldCup1983,” wrote renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG,” said Mohammad Kaif.

“One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket

This win inspired India's future generations to dream big! 7 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

"We Win World Cup" When Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh are "ONE" #WorldCup1983 #Kapildev,” said politician and former cricketer Kirti Azad.

“37 years back, a day that has changed the landscape of cricket in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and Team for inspiring us. Golden moments of Indian cricket,” Mona Meshram wrote.