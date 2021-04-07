Indian judo team withdraws from Olympic qualifiers after a member tests Covid-19 positive

A 16-member Indian judo team has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after a player tested positive for coronavirus just before the start of the tournament.

The judoka's tested positive after landing in Kyrgyzstan. "Yes, one player of the team tested positive upon landing in Bishkek just a before the official weighing on April 5, forcing the entire squad to withdraw as per the guidelines of International Judo Federation," a source in the Judo Federation of India (JFI) told PTI.

"The team comprised 12 judokas and four coaches." The Asia-Oceania Championships in Bishkek started on Tuesday and will end on Saturday.

Prominent judokas in the team included Shushila Devi (women's 48kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (men's 66kg), Tulika Mann (women's 78kg) and Avtar Singh (men's 100kg). All the four are in the race for one continental quota place.

"The entire contingent is in isolation for 14 days in Bishkek now," said the source.

He blamed the JFI mismanagement for the fiasco, stating that the federation jeopardised country's chances by allowing the entire contingent to travel together.

"The entire squad including 4 coaches travelled together for Bishkek which could have been avoided. Since the entire team travelled together and one player came out positive on arrival, it put paid to the hopes of other players. This could have been avoided."