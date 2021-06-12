Indians miss cut despite valiant attempt in Scandinavian Mixed golf

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Indian quartet drew a blank as all four players, two men and two women, missed the cut at the Scandinavian Mixed event in Gothenburg’s Vallda Golf and Country Club.
For most of the second round, the two ladies Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, and the two men, Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, hovered around the cutline, which fell at 3-under.
Finally, when the dust settled, Sharma (70-72) and Sandhu (72-70) were 2-under and fell one shot, while Tvesa (70-73) and Diksha (70-73) were 1-under and two short.
Still, as Tvesa said, “It was a great experience and a lot of fun, but there is disappointment that I left a lot of shots and missed out on the weekend.”
Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, who like first-round leader Christine Wolf, has tasted victory in India. In 2011, her amazing rookie year, Hedwall won the Hero Women’s Indian Open, while topping the Order of Merit.
Hedwall, who has not won since 2018 in France, fired a second round 64 to claim the outright lead and took a one-shot lead into the weekend.
The Solheim Cup stalwart had an early start and she put it to good use making five birdies, two eagles and only dropping one shot.
Hedwall was 13-under-par and held a one-stroke advantage over Dutch golfer Joost Luiten, who she played with in the first two rounds.
Luiten carded his second bogey-free round of the week, making seven birdies to put him in second place on 12-under-par at the halfway point.
South Africa’s Darren Fichardt and England’s Steven Brown are T3 and sit one stroke further back from Luiten, having fired a 67 and 68, respectively.
Pia Babnik, recent winner of the Jabra Ladies Open, who played in a group with Hedwall and Luiten, shot a round of 66 and is 10-under-par heading into the weekend. Babnik is tied for fifth place, with Finland’s Kalle Samooja, Spain’s Pep Angles and Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou.
The cut fell at -3 with 71 players making it to the weekend, including the four amateurs in the field.
