With India emerging as the champions of the ICC T20 World Cup in a nail-biting final match, celebrations broke out across the nation. Among those who flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages were CEOs and brands, while Disney+ Hotstar hit the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership in the final match, the highest in the tournament.

Besides sending a video message for the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with members of Team India including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid to congratulate them “on their exemplary success.”. “They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player’s commitment is very motivating,” he stated.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a prize money of ₹125 crore for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. “The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement,” he stated.

Many head honchos and founders took to social media to applaud the “Men in Blue.” Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella stated on X, “What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup. Let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!!” Google CEO Sundar Pichai chimed in with a post on the social media platform. “What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing #WorldT20 (sic),” he stated. Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi in a LinkedIn post said, “It was emotional. It was a proud moment for all of us who grew up in India and love his game. Congratulations to the entire Indian team for your splendid performance.”

Brands too were quick to join the party. Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Adidas, Netflix, Spotify, Ikea India, Dream11, Myntra, Flipkart and so many others dished out their wittiest takes on Team India’s big win on social media platforms. One enthusiastic start-up Xpheno even declared a holiday for its employees on Monday.

Record viewership on Disney+ Hotstar

In a statement, Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “Team India has brought joy and pride to millions, with their incredible skill and dedication. With a staggering 5.3 crore concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the finals, the highest peak concurrency recorded for this tournament, the support of Indian cricket fans has lifted us to new heights in live sports streaming.”

Meanwhile, Team India fan jerseys witnessed a surge in demand, ahead of the finals. “We had hit highest sales for the official Team India fan jersey on Blinkit on 9th June (Ind vs Pak). Looks like we’ll be crossing that very soon today,” tweeted, Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa on Saturday evening.