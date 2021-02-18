IPL 2021 Auction: RCB gets Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Royal Challengers Bangalore picks Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell for Rs.14.25 crore after an intense bidding race with the Chennai Super Kings from the base reserve price of Rs.2 crore.
KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.
England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings.
The IPL 2021 auction began at 3 pm . The first player to be the part of IPL 2020 was Steve Smith with Delhi Capitals winning the bid at ₹2.2 crore.
Jason Roy (Rs.2 crore), Alex Hales(Rs. 1.5 crore), Evin Lewis (Rs.1 crore), Hanuman Vihari (Rs.1 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs.1 crore) and Karun Nair (Rs.50 Lakh) remain unsold in first round of bidding.
Rajasthan Royals picks Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for Rs. 4.40 crore against his base price of Rs. 50 Lakh.
After an intense bidding war, Chris Morris heads to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore. He becomes the IPL's costliest foreign player.
England Cricketer Dawid Malan moves to Punjab Kings for INR 1.50 Cr.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...