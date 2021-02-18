IPL 2021 Auction: RCB gets Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore picks Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell for Rs.14.25 crore after an intense bidding race with the Chennai Super Kings from the base reserve price of Rs.2 crore.

KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2021 auction began at 3 pm . The first player to be the part of IPL 2020 was Steve Smith with Delhi Capitals winning the bid at ₹2.2 crore.

Jason Roy (Rs.2 crore), Alex Hales(Rs. 1.5 crore), Evin Lewis (Rs.1 crore), Hanuman Vihari (Rs.1 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs.1 crore) and Karun Nair (Rs.50 Lakh) remain unsold in first round of bidding.

Rajasthan Royals picks Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for Rs. 4.40 crore against his base price of Rs. 50 Lakh.

After an intense bidding war, Chris Morris heads to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore. He becomes the IPL's costliest foreign player.

England Cricketer Dawid Malan moves to Punjab Kings for INR 1.50 Cr.