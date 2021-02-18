IPL 2021 player auction today: Here’s all you need to know

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
The VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 player auction will be held today, on February 18.
292 cricketers are set to “go under the hammer” ahead of the VIVO IPL which is expected to be played in India from April 2021, 164 of whom are Indian players and 125 overseas. Three players are from Associate Nations.
1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction, as per an official release.
The Indian Premier League 2021 Auction will begin today at 3 pm IST in Chennai. The franchises have been briefed and the rules have been explained to them prior to the beginning of the auction.
Viewers can watch the IPL 2021 Auction on Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Overall, 61 slots are available across eight franchises. Royal Challengers Bangalore has the highest number of vacancies, 11 with ₹35.4 crore to spend. Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots with a budget of ₹10.75 crore.
‘Punjab Kings’, formerly Kings XI Punjab coached by Anil Kumble has the highest salary cap available of ₹53.20 crore available to spend on nine spots.
The highest reserve price is ₹2 crore for two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood who have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.
