IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test.

Natarajan has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic, IPL said in a media advisory.

The medical team has identified six close contacts in the SRH squad, who have also been placed in isolation. They include all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, team doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.

IPL 2022: BCCI expects ₹5,000-crore windfall

“The rest of the contingent, including the close contacts, underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 am local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the IPL statement read.

IPL 2021, which had been halted earlier this year due to a rise in infections, resumed on Sunday in Dubai with defending champions Mumbai Indians going against Chennai Super Kings.