The Oscar-winning ‘Nattu Nattu’ track from the Telugu super hit RRR, filled the air as the cricketing extravaganza Tata IPL 2023 edition kicked off at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad Friday.

In the opening match the defending Champions Gujarat Titans clashed with Chennai Super Kings.

The opening ceremony witnessed Bollywood singer Arijit Singh playing some of the popular tracks accompanied by Tamanna Bhatia and Pushpa Fame Rashmika Mandan giving their live performances.

BCCI President Roger Binny accompanied by Secretary Jayesh Shah remained present at the inaugural ceremony.

The event kick off amidst heavy security deployment as roads leading to the world’s largest cricket stadium swelled with crowds. The Stadium was at its full capacity.

The Civic authorities in Ahmedabad had extended the route timings for Ahmedabad Metro by two hours for the convenience of the commuters.

