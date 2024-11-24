November 24, 2024 14:23

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, India batter Mayank Agarawal expressed desire to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) once again, a franchise with which he started off his career in the cash-rich league.

The IPL mega auction is taking place in Jeddah from Sunday to Monday. Mayank, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Speaking to ANI about the auction, Mayank said, “I think I am very excited. Having played IPL for so many years, I have the experience of playing for so many teams and having seen so many playing styles. That is something I would love to bring out in coming seasons.” - ANI