IPL auction: 204 players sold for over ₹550 crore on Day 2

Big bucks changed hands as the Indian Premier League mega auctions concluded on Sunday, with the overall bids over 3.5 times more than the 2021 auction. With two additional teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the fray, the bidders spent over ₹550 crore compared to ₹145 crore last year.

Of the 600 registered players in the fray, 204 got sold. JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals emerged as the largest spender, shelling out ₹88.7 crore of the ₹90 crore purse allotted to each team.

Liam goes for ₹11.50 crore

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive buy at the auction when Mumbai Indians broke the bank on Saturday, to get him for ₹15.25 crore. Bowler Deepak Chahar fetched the second highest bid from Chennai Super Kings for of ₹14 crore.

Among foreign players, England’s Liam Livingstone was the most expensive buy at ₹11.50 crore while all-rounder Joffra Archer got an unexpected bid of ₹8 crore on Day 2. Mumbai Indians acquired Archer after a heated bidding war, despite the fact that the English player will be out of commission for the 2022 season. Market watchers said this deal will pay off for the 2023, 2024 editions.

Copious funds were flowing during the mega auction on the weekend, with 11 players fetching a price in double digits, in contrast to only four players crossinged that mark last year.

The notable bids for Day 2 included Singapore cricketer Tim David bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹8.25 crore, Marco Jansen picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹4.2 crore, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith bought by Punjab Kings for ₹6 crore.

Newbie franchise to the 2022 edition, Lucknow Super Giants, added 16 players to its roster with the most expensive buy being bowler Avesh Khan for ₹10 crore. Gujarat Titans added 14 new players to its squad, with New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson being its top buy, also at ₹10 crore.

‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina remained unsold at the end of the 2022 auctions, with Raina’s long standing association with Chennai Super Kings finally coming to an end.