Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Delhi; 3 held

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

With the arrest of three people, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an IPL betting racket in the national capital.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ashish Gupta (37), Yogesh (26) and Himanshu Rawat (29) on Wednesday from Saini Basti in KM Pur area of south Delhi for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League matches, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “At around 10.30 pm, a raid was conducted... three men were found betting on an IPL match and were arrested.”

A case has been registered against them under provisions of gambling act at KM Pur police station, police said, adding five mobile phones, and three registers with details of bets placed by them were seized.

Delhi
crime, law and justice
cricket
IPL
