IPL case petitioner to move SC for exemption of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s cooling-off period, report

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Aditya Verma, one of the original petitioners in the Indian Premier League 2013 spot-fixing case, has decided to file a plea appealing the apex court to extend BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s term by three years, exempting him from taking the cooling-off period, according to media reports.
Verma will be appealing the court to let Sourav Ganguly and his team continue for a three-year term, foregoing his cooling-off period which begins in July.
According to new BCCI constitution post the Lodha Committee reforms, any person who has been an office-bearer in a state along with BCCI for a consecutive period of six years will have to be mandated to take a cooling-off period of three years.
The rule applies to Ganguly as well as Jay Shah, who took office as the secretary of BCCI in October 2019.
Ganguly officially took over as BCCI president back in October 2019. He had been entrusted with the task of heading cricket from the general body’s office, ending the 33-month term of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Verma’s plea is based on the fact that ending Ganguly and Shah’s term would be “unfair” considering that the cricket team stands to lose almost two months of activity before their term ends, in light of the current lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the report said.
The government on Monday imposed a complete lockdown in 30 States and Union Territories covering 548 districts amid the increasing number of cases in the country.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...