IPL could be in jeopardy as another match postponed due to Covid infections

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 04, 2021

Tuesday’s Chennai-Rajasthan game postponed; 3 non-playing Chennai team members tested positive

Wheels are coming off the Indian Premier League, with another match getting postponed due to Covid-19 infections. The game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed after 3 non-playing members from the Chennai team tested positive.

On Monday, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from KKR tested positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. Five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ground staff have also tested positive.

This could put the tournament in jeopardy because teams affected by the virus have to go for one-week compulsory isolation. This means that all games involving CSK and KKR have to be rescheduled until all team members test negative after a week's isolation.

According to reports , BCCI is looking at changing the venue of all matches to Mumbai. There is no official communication from BCCI yet on the way ahead.

Published on May 04, 2021

