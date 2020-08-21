IPL: JSW Group steps in as principal sponsor of the Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that JSW Group will be its principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE between September 19-November 10, 2020.

JSW Group is replacing Daikin Air-Conditioning, which has been the Delhi franchise’s principal sponsor since 2015.

Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals said, “We at the JSW Group see this as a tremendous opportunity to step in as Principal Sponsor for the Delhi Capitals. At the JSW Group we are rapidly growing and building each of our businesses to be the best in India and the world, whether it is our flagship steel business or our other ventures in energy, infrastructure, cement and most recently paints."

"The fact that JSW is rapidly increasing its consumer facing businesses across steel, cement and paints also calls for the JSW brand to be more visible and there are few properties that garner the viewership of the IPL," he added.

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by the JSW Group and the GMR Group. The team finished third in the 2019 edition of IPL. Jindal is the Director of JSW Steel USA, founder of JSW Sports and Managing Director of JSW Group’s cement and paints businesses.