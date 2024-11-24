Young Australian star Jake Fraser McGurk was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) via the 'Right to Match' card for ₹9 crores while veteran Aussie David Warner was left unsold in a shocker during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction at Jeddah on Sunday.

Fraser McGurk's services were initially acquired by Punjab Kings, but DC decided to use the RTM card and got back the explosive batter for ₹9 crores.

Warner, an IPL great with title win with Sunrisers Hyderabad, three time Orange Cap winner and fourth-highest run-getter in league's history with 6,565 runs in 184 matches with four tons and 62 fifties, was left unsold.

"David Warner remains UNSOLD! #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted IPL.

Also, DC roped in Harry Brook, the star England batter for ₹6.25 crores. He was with DC last season but missed out the tournament due to personal reasons.

"What a start after the break! @DelhiCapitals acquire Harry Book for ₹6.25 Crore! #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted IPL's official handle.

In 39 T20Is for England, Brook has scored 707 runs at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 146.07, with three fifties.

His best score is 81*. In 144 T20Is, he has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 33.58, strike rate of over 150, with three centuries and 13 fifties. His best score is 105*.

Also, India top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal was unsold in the auction.

In 64 IPL matches, Padikkal has scored 1,559 runs at an average of 25.15, with a century and nine fifties. His best score is 101*. In 99 T20s, he has 2,806 runs with three centuries and 17 fifties. Also, NZ opener was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.25 crores, setting up a sweet homecoming for him.

"Devon Conway goes to @ChennaiIPL He is acquired by the franchise for ₹6.25 crore. #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted IPL.

In 50 matches for New Zealand in T20Is, Conway has scored 1,408 runs at an average of 38.05, with 10 fifties and best score of 99*. In 23 matches for CSK since 2022, Conway has scored 924 runs at an average of 48.63, with nine fifties and best score of 92*. South African skipper Aiden Markram was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹2 crores. "Aiden Markram is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for ₹2 Crore," tweeted LSG.

Markram has led South Africa to T20 WC final this year, scoring 1,367 runs in 57 T20Is at an average of 30.37, with strike rate of 143.09 and nine fifties. His best score is 70. In 171 T20s, he has scored 4,065 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.68, with a century and 24 fifties. His best score is 100. Also, India batter Rahul Tripathi was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹3.4 crores.

"Rahul Tripathi is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for ₹3.4 Crore! #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted IPL.

He has played five matches for India, scoring 97 runs. In his IPL career, Tripathi has scored 2,236 runs at an average of 27.27, with 12 half-centuries and a strike rate of over 139. His best score is 93. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction from Sunday to Monday is all set to be two of the most intriguing days of this year's cricketing calendar, with several international stars having entered the auction, records expected to be broken and the possibility of some unexpected crossovers.

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

