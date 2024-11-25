A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL mega auction here on Sunday with teams breaking the bank for the marquee Indian cricketers.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a ₹27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for ₹23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here is the team-wise list of the players sold by the end of the first day of the auction along with those unsold (price in INR):

Chennai Super Kings

Ravichandran Ashwin (₹9.75 crore); Devon Conway (₹6.25 crore); Rachin Ravindra (₹4 crore); Rahul Tripathi (₹3.40 crore); Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.80 crore); Noor Ahmad (₹10 crore); Vijay Shankar (₹1.20 crore)

Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians:

Trent Boult (₹12.50 crore); Naman Dhir (₹5.25 crore); Robin Minz (₹65 lakh); Karn Sharma(₹50 lakh)

Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.

Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer (₹12.50 crore); Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.40 crore); Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 crore); Akash Madhwal (₹1.20 crore); Kumar Kartikeya (₹30 lakh)

Retained: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore); Prasidh Krishna (₹9.50 crore); Kagiso Rabada(₹10.75 crore); Nishant Sidhu(₹30 lakh); Mahipal Lomror (₹1.70 crore); Kumar Kushagra (₹65 lakh); Anuj Rawat (₹30 lakh); Manav Suthar (₹30 lakh)

Retained: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore); Anrich Nortje (₹6.50 crore); Quinton de Kock (₹3.60 crore); Rahmanullah Gurbaz (₹2 crore); Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 crore); Vaibhav Arora (₹1.80 crore); Mayank Markande (₹30 lakh)

Retained: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul (₹14 crore); Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore); Jake Fraser-McGurk (₹9 crore); Harry Brook (₹6.25 crore); T Natarajan (₹10.75 crore); Sameer Rizvi (₹95 lakh); Karun Nair (₹50 lakh); Ashutosh Sharma (₹3.80 crore) Mohit Sharma (₹2.20 crore)

Retained: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel.

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore); Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore); Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore); Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore); Glenn Maxwell (₹4.20 crore); Nehal Wadhera (₹4.20 crore); Harpreet Brar (₹1.50 crore); Vishnu Vinod (₹95 lakh); Vyshak Vijaykumar (₹1.80 crore); Yash Thakur (₹1.80 crore)

Retained: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 crore); Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore); Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore); Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore); Rasikh Salam (₹6 crore); Suyash Sharma (₹2.60 crore)

Retained: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore); Mohammed Shami(₹10 crore); Harshal Patel (₹8 crore); Adam Zampa (₹2.40 crore); Rahul Chahar (₹3.20 crore); Abhinav Manohar (₹3.20 crore); Atharva Taide (₹30 lakh); Simarjeet Singh (₹1.5 crore)

Retained: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head.

Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore); Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore); David Miller (₹7.50 crore); Mitchell Marsh (₹3.40 crore); Aiden Markram(₹2 crore); Aryan Juyal (₹30 lakh)

Retained: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

List of unsold players with base price

David Warner (₹2 crore)

Devdutt Padikkal (₹2 crore)

Jonny Bairstow (₹2 crore)

Waqar Salamkheil (₹75 lakh)

Yash Dhull (₹30 lakh)

Anmolpreet Singh (₹30 lakh)

Upendra Yadav (₹30 lakh)

Luvith Sisodia (₹30 lakh)

Kartik Tyagi (₹40 lakh)

Utkarsh Singh (₹30 lakh)

Piyush Chawla (₹50 lakh)

Shreyas Gopal (₹30 lakh).

