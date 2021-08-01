Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs takes surprising gold in 100-meter race

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning gold in men's 100-meter finals at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.   -  REUTERS

He topped America's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped America's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs' victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

