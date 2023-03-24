Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of the most awaited cricket tournaments for cricket lovers in the country and across borders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced IPL 2023 on February 17.

IPL 2023 is all set to begin on March 31 and end on May 28. The tournament is set across 12 venues over 52 days stretch.

Ten Teams

The IPL 2023 features 10 teams:

Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Challengers.

Gujrat Titians.

Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match schedule