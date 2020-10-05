Sports

JetSynthesys acquires Nautilus Mobile

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

JetSynthesys Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajan Navani

Nautilus Mobile is the creator of the popular Real Cricket franchise.

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, has acquired mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Pune-based company into developing cricket games, Nautilus Mobile is also the creator of the popular Real Cricket franchise.

“The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world. And, this is just the beginning. With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-Sports,” JetSynthesys Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajan Navani said.

The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile sets the company on track to expand this audience significantly over the next 24 months.

