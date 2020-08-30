Johnson seeks 2-in-2; Matsuyama seeks first win in 3 years at Olympia Fields

Dustin Johnson is looking for a second win in two weeks, while Hideki Matsuyama is looking for a first win in three years and Rory McIlroy is yet to decide between playing the final round and going home to welcome his first baby as the BMW Championships heads for a tight finish at Olympia Fields.

And, Tiger Woods, while avoiding a fourth over-par round in four days is packing up for the season.

Johnson, the World No. 1 who won last week with a total of 30-under, is tied for the lead at one-under alongside Japanese Hideki Matsuyama at the demanding Olympia Fields.

Both Johnson and Matsuyama returned one-under 69 each to get to a two-shot lead at one-under after 54 holes. Everyone else was over par going into the final round.

Joaquin Niemann had a 68 and was part of the group at 1-over 211 that included Adam Scott (70) and Mackenzie Hughes (69). Another shot back were the likes of Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd and Kevin Kisner.

Woods who was two-under with back-to-back birdies on third and fourth on front nine, dropped a shot on 10th but found a triple bogey on Par-4 17th and finished at 2-over 72 and is T-55th after three days. Needing a finish around fourth and preferably Top-3 to qualify for the Tour Championship next week, Woods looks certain to finish the 2020 season this week, though the next one is not too far off. Woods won the Tour Championship in 2018 and Rory McIlroy, whose impending fatherhood was made public on the day, won in 2019.

Woods has yet to break par this week and it will mean a rare week when he has failed to do so for four days in a row.

Overnight leader, Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn't make a birdie as he tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a round with a 75 that left him five shots behind. It might also cost him a spot in the TOUR Championship.

McIlroy, who even played left-handed once to escape the base of a tree, shot 73. At 2-over for 54 holes, he still was only three shots back but could miss the final round if the baby, expected anytime, comes.

Jon Rahm shot 66 that could have easily been one better. But he forgot to set a marker down on the green before picking up his golf ball on fifth. He duly called a penalty on himself.

Johnson, who 22-under through three rounds last week at Northern Trust before winning at 30-under, had a three-shot swing go against him on the opening hole when he went rough to rough to bunker and made bogey, while Matsuyama holed a bunker shot for eagle. A birdie on fourth meant Matsuyama, who has not won in three years, had built a three-shot lead but he made only one birdie the rest of the way.

With 11 players separated by three shots, the event is headed for a dramatic finish.