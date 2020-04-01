Sports

Karnataka DGP engages with RCB fans, takes a dig at Kolkata Knight Riders

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Also warns public to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

With the nation-wide lockdown and the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic bringing many events to a halt, including the Indian Premier League, Karnataka’s Director General of Police ) Praveen Sood took to Twitter to lift the spirits of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The DGP on Tuesday night tweeted: “Today was supposed to be @rcbtweets first match in this year’s IPL. I understand your disappointment but please ensure that there are no knight riders on the streets. #StayHome,” taking a dig at rival team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Bengaluru-based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League has built a formidable fan following in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

RCB, on its part, has been engaging with its fans under its twitter handle @RCBtweets. “Good morning, Challengers! ☀️ Here are some encouraging words from AB to get you through this Wednesday. As always, remember to stay home, stay safe and stay fit!.”

‘Not a prank’

In an another development, DGP Sood also issued a warning to general public via Twitter: “This is not an April Fool’s prank. Two/four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lock-down regulation.”

Not to be left behind in the humour war, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B H Anil Kumar, too, chimed in: “A selfie an hour, will keep the police away! As many #HomeQuarantined are stepping out, the Quarantine Watch Mobile App requires these citizens to send a selfie every waking hour. If the GPS coordinates change, they will be sent to a Govt-run mass quarantine centre.”

“Nobody can dodge the long arm of the law. 10 persons who were under Home Quarantine in #Bengaluru & escaped to their native, were arrested & a case has been registered against them at Gurmitkal Police station.”

