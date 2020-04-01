Karnataka DGP engages with RCB fans, takes a dig at Kolkata Knight Riders

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
With the nation-wide lockdown and the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic bringing many events to a halt, including the Indian Premier League, Karnataka’s Director General of Police ) Praveen Sood took to Twitter to lift the spirits of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The DGP on Tuesday night tweeted: “Today was supposed to be @rcbtweets first match in this year’s IPL. I understand your disappointment but please ensure that there are no knight riders on the streets. #StayHome,” taking a dig at rival team Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Bengaluru-based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League has built a formidable fan following in Bengaluru and Karnataka.
RCB, on its part, has been engaging with its fans under its twitter handle @RCBtweets. “Good morning, Challengers! ☀️ Here are some encouraging words from AB to get you through this Wednesday. As always, remember to stay home, stay safe and stay fit!.”
In an another development, DGP Sood also issued a warning to general public via Twitter: “This is not an April Fool’s prank. Two/four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lock-down regulation.”
Not to be left behind in the humour war, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B H Anil Kumar, too, chimed in: “A selfie an hour, will keep the police away! As many #HomeQuarantined are stepping out, the Quarantine Watch Mobile App requires these citizens to send a selfie every waking hour. If the GPS coordinates change, they will be sent to a Govt-run mass quarantine centre.”
“Nobody can dodge the long arm of the law. 10 persons who were under Home Quarantine in #Bengaluru & escaped to their native, were arrested & a case has been registered against them at Gurmitkal Police station.”
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...