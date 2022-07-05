Kerala’s Sanjeevini becomes India’s lone delegate at global sports convention in Melbourne

Sanjeevini Life Care Village (SLCV) from Kerala is set to join an international conclave on sharing and networking of sports knowledge, making the fledgling high-performance centre the only invitee from India at next week’s National Sports and Physical Activity Convention 2022 in Australia.

Founded in 2019 near Kalady in Ernakulam district, the SLCV will be setting up a pavilion at the July 11-13 NSC22 in Melbourne, besides delivering a keynote address on its state-of-the-art facilities backed by expert sports scientists, medical team and trainers.

“This is the first time an Indian company has been invited for this prestigious event. It has come on the basis of the social-media notes by companies across the world about us as an establishment that buys their equipment on sports fitness,” said Raghunath Nair, Chief Executive Officer of SLCV that facilitates performance enhancement, scientific training, health recovery, speedy rehabilitation and corporate retreat besides muscle strengthening, body shaping and beauty enrichment.

NSC22, which is Australia’s leading community sport and recreation convention, will host a series of conference streams for 600 delegates to expand their knowledge sharing and embrace latest tools and solutions globally as well as across Australia and New Zealand.

Aimed at helping in the planning, policy and delivery of opportunities for people to be active to recreate and participate in community sports, the event by the Cologne-headquartered International Association for Sports and Leisure Activities (IAKS, founded in 1965) in four venues features 20 keynote addresses besides panel discussions and four sessions by global/CEO thought leaders.

Sanjeevini, which is set to get wholly operational by this October at the 10-acre premises, addresses the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of its customers, Nair said.