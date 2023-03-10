Usman Khawaja continued his grind while Cameron Green blended attack with defence to get close to his maiden Test hundred as Australia consolidated their position in the fourth match against India by reaching 347 for four at lunch, here Friday.

Khawaja (150 batting) and Green (95 batting) have now added 177 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand, as the Indian bowlers endured a wicket-less session in which the Australians scored 92 runs after starting the second day at 255 for four.

This is Green's highest Test score surpassing his previous best of 84.

The Indian bowling unit struggled big time on a good batting track as Australians dictated terms, both on the attacking as well as defensive front.

Not once did the batters look in any kind of discomfort on a track that has remained firm and hasn't shown any distinct signs of wear and tear.

Having leaked a lot of runs with the second new ball on the first evening, host captain Rohit Sharma couldn't afford to set an attacking field as he had to check the flow of runs.

Hence, a deep point, deep square leg and deep fine leg were employed to stop the boundary count.

But with a left-right pair at the crease, the bowlers had to alter length as the two kept the scoreboard ticking.

Umesh Yadav (0/95) for the second day in a row was profligate and paid the price as Green launched on a juicy full-toss and a half-volley, driving them past the mid-off fielder.

Against Ravichandran Ashwin (1/71), he got on to the backfoot and drove through the point region.

Mohammed Shami (2/84) tried the bouncer tactic but the slowness of the track allowed Green all the time in the world to play the pull-shot.

Khawaja, at the other end, despite batting on century plus, didn't deviate from his plans as he tucked Yadav off his hips to the square leg boundary, steering him through the vacant slip region.

The 150 came with a pull-shot off Shami as the frustration in Indian players' body language was palpable.

It also didn't help that Kona Bharat, rated highly by this team management, had another awful day behind the stumps. His technique while keeping up to the spinners looked a bit faulty as he was getting up too early.