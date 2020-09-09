Knight Riders, Zouks clash for Hero CPL title

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Zouks, both of which have Indian ownership, registered dominant wins to qualify for the Hero Caribbean Premier League final. The Knight Riders are now in a position to complete the first perfect season in Hero CPL history, as they have won all 10 league matches plus the semi-final. The Knight Riders have a chance to win a fourth Hero CPL title.

The Trinbago Knight Riders restricted Jamaica Tallawahs to 107 for seven and then chased down the target nine wickets and five overs to spare. In the other semi-final, St. Lucia Zouks were even more ruthless as they bowled out Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55 in 13.4 overs for the lowest total in the tournament and got to the target in 4.3 overs without losing a wicket.

While Knight Riders has an ownership same as Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, the Zouks are owned by the same promoters as Punjab Kings XI in India.

Knight Riders won the toss and put Tallawahs to bat. Each of the first three overs yielded a wicket — Akeal Hossain accounted for Jermaine Blackwood and Mujeeb Ur Rehman in the first and third overs and Khary Pierre sent back Glen Phillips in the second as Tallawahs were reeling at 10 for three in 2.4 overs. The misery continued with the dismissal of Asif Ali, caught by Pollard off Hossain, who finished his four overs for three wickets and conceded just 14 runs and also bowled a maiden and was adjudged Player of match. The Powerplay period ended 28 for four and it included a Pierre over with five wides.

Nkrumah Bonner, who got the game’s first boundary off Hosein through cover, resisted alone, but it was never going to be enough. Bonner was finally bowled by Fawad Ahmed for 41 off 42 balls with five fours and Tallawahs were 63 for five in 11.4 overs.

Thereafter Rovman Powell (33 in 35) did his best but only. Carlos Braithwaite (13) got into double figures. Tallawahs finished at 107 for seven in their 20 overs. Braithwaite’s knock included the only six of the Tallawahs innings.

Staring their chase of a modest target Knight Riders lost Sunil Narine for four in the second over, but Lendl Simmons (54 in 44 with six fours and two sixes) and the in-form Tion Webster (44 in 33 with six fours and a six) made it feel like a breeze as they cantered home in 15 overs with an unbeaten 97-run stand. Simmons now needs three more runs in Thursday’s final to overtake Gayle as Hero CPL’s all-time leading scorer.