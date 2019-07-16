Koepka and the team that makes him a legend

Brooks Koepka is currently the most dominant golfer in the world. With four majors in nine starts, the world No 1 is almost everyone’s favourite for The Open’s return to Northern Ireland in 68 years. He comes to The Open 1-2-1-1 in his last four majors. Surely enough to be put in the ‘Legends’ bracket rightaway.

He may even be Tiger Woods’ favourite. In between answering questions on form, schedules, plans and his expectations, Woods narrated a story on Koepka.

“I texted Brooksie, ‘congratulations on another great finish’. What he’s done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. He’s been in contention to win each and every major championship. And I said, ‘ Do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’ I’ve heard nothing.” That raised a huge laugh.

‘I am focussed’

A little before Tiger met the media, Koepka spoke about his preparation, “I’m focussed. I’m just worried about where to miss it. I think my focus goes up tenfold when I’m in a major, making sure everything is perfect, from grip to alignment to wind.”

Koepka has a big team but three people stand out – Ricky Elliott, the caddie, who grew up in Portrush and has played Royal Portrush Links hundreds of times; short game coach Pete Cowen, and swing coach Claude Harmon. Describing how he first ‘found’ Ricky, Koepka revealed, “I (had) just played The Open Championship (2013, and that was the last time he missed a cut in a Major), the one that Phil won, Muirfield. I was looking for a caddie because I was starting to transition more towards the States. There were a couple of names that kept popping up, and Ricky was the one I decided on.” Koepka said, “Claude suggested i call Ricky first. So i called him. He was kind of light. He was joking on the phone. And that’s somebody I want, somebody that’s not going to be so focussed in all the time. He’s pretty laid back.”

He added, “He knows not to talk about golf while we’re out there. He knows if I’m getting a little bit tense, maybe upset, or angry, he can tell just by my walk. He can tell, with just body language, and I think that’s what makes a great caddie.” He said , “I wouldn’t want anybody else on my bag, he’s been tremendous. He’s part of the reason why I’ve had the success I’ve had. Looking forward to many years to come.”

Coming to Pete Cowen, Koepka was even more forthcoming. “Pete’s been probably one of the best things that’s happened to me. He took my short game from where it was and made it so I can be more aggressive. I like to be aggressive, and if I’m shortsighted now, I’ve got two or three shots that I can hit with two or three different clubs and still get it up and down.”

“He’s been a good mentor, too Butch and Pete just know what to say, how to build you up and get you ready.”

On Claude Harmon, Koepka said, “Claude’s like family to me. We started working together in 2012. Claude is the best at what he does. That’s why he’s a part of my team. Hopefully he enjoys it as much as I do.”

He added, “It’s nice to be able to walk practice rounds with him. I get a bunch of time with him. It’s important to build that relationship and understand that comfort level of what he can and can’t say. I told him at the PGA last year, just don’t say anything. You can stand behind and nod your head. And he was okay with that.”

He said, “He knows to keep it simple with me. I’m not going to be very mechanical. I’m not going to think about my golf swing, especially out on the golf course. He knows that and understands exactly how I play.”

And, now the world is getting to know how Brooks Koepka play.