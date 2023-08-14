Krafton India, makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) have partnered with OTT platform JioCinema, to live stream the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).

BGIS will witness over 2,000 teams competing for a prize pool of ₹ 2 crore, with ₹75 lakh up for grabs for the winner. Last year, Skylightz Gaming staked a claim to a winning prize of ₹50 lakh from the total prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Gaming fans can watch the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming from August 31 onwards. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1 pm to 6 pm according to the schedule.

Transforming consumption

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with JioCinema to bring the BGIS 2023 to our passionate fans in a way that has never been done before. JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers. With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.”

The collaboration between Krafton India and JioCinema promises to captivate gaming enthusiasts nationwide and elevate the gaming experience by reaching millions of viewers through JioCinema’s expansive platform. BGIS will feature Hindi and English commentary for all preliminary matches and culminate in a grand finale, said the company.