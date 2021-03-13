Lahiri exits early again, veteran Westwood leads; big names including Rory fall at the Players

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
It was yet another shortened trip to the Players for Anirban Lahiri, who has now failed to get beyond the second round in four of his five starts at the flagship event of the PGA Tour. Playing the US$15 million Players Championship for the fifth time, Lahiri, who had a 78 on first day, had an eventful second round with five birdies against five bogeys for a 72 that left him way short of the cut mark.
Lahiri, who had a disappointing 78 on first day has not quite been able to make a mark at the TPC Sawgrass, which this year has felled many a big name including defending champion and former World No. 1 Rory McIlroy (79-75) and became the first defending champion since Rickie Fowler in 2016 to miss the cut.
Lahiri who had six bogeys and a double against two birdies, had five each of birdies and bogeys in the second round. The only time Lahiri made it past the second round was in 2019, but he then missed the 54-hole cut, which was necessitated as more than 78 players had made the second round cut.
Some of the big stars in Top-10 of the world who missed the cut were Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tyrrell Hatton and Webb Simpson.
Amidst all the chaos England’s Lee Westwood, 47, shot a bogey free 6-under 66 to get to 9-under and a one-shot lead over fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Talking of in-form players, five players who finished in the top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational are in the top 10 after round two: Westwood, Fitzpatrick, Chris Kirk, Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman
Sungjae Im held aloft the Asian flag as he is hoping to become the second Korean after KJ Choi to win the Players, charged into contention with 6-under 66. The round included six consecutive birdies from 15th to second as he started the day on the tenth. Im, tied-5th, is three behind Westwood.
“I felt pretty good with the shots on the driving range, so I think that helped me to feel comfortable and I was able to make the birdies in a row,” said Im, who arrived this week after one top five and three top 25 finishes this year.
Speaking of Choi, Im said, “I didn't get to watch K.J. win live but I did watch it on the reruns. When K.J. won, I was pretty young, so I did not think too much about it. It was just only my dream to end up on the PGA TOUR, and now I'm here. It's amazing.”
Another Korean, K.H. Lee shot 71 and was T37 position but the other Asians exited early. Hideki Matsuyama, (76-69) for a 145 total was one shot outside the projected halfway cut mark, while Anirban Lahiri (78-72), Xinjun Zhang (76-76), Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan (78- 74), Korea’s Sung Kang (76-81) and Byeong Hun An (83-79) will miss the weekend play.
Overnight leader, Sergio Garcia added 72 to first round 65 and was Tied-third with Chris Kirk (72-65).
When the second round was suspended due to darkness eight players were left on the course.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
According to the circular, which comes into effect on April 1, a mutual fund must not hold more 10 per cent of ...
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...