Lahiri slips to 70 in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Anirban Lahiri. slipped on day three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic as he carded 1-over 73 and dropped to T-70 down from overnight T-46th. On a day when most parts of his game did not seem to function, Lahiri hit just 6 of the 14 fairways and eight of the 18 greens in regulation. He is now 3-under for the tournament.

Troy Merritt carded his first career PGA TOUR ace at the par-3 11th hole en route to a shared a lead after 54 holes. Co-leader Joaquin Niemann is bogey-free through 54 holes in bid for second career PGA TOUR victory

Australia’s Cam Davis shot six birdies for a 67 to trail by one shot as he seeks first PGA TOUR win.

Lahiri finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

Lahiri started the day well with a birdie on the first 397-yard par-4 first hole. He reached the green in two and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. But he bogeyed the par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting.

A birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh after a good chip saw him back to 1-under. He gave that shot away on the par-4 eighth. When he bogeyed the par-3 ninth he was again 1-over for the round. Lahiri bogeyed 12th but had a birdie on par-5 14th for 73.

Asia’s top man was Sungjae Im of Korea who enters the final round four back after shooting a 69.

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, shot 68. Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind.