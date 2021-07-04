Sports

Lahiri slips to 70 in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Our Correspondent July 4 | Updated on July 04, 2021

Anirban Lahiri. File photo

Asia’s top man was Sungjae Im of Korea

Anirban Lahiri. slipped on day three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic as he carded 1-over 73 and dropped to T-70 down from overnight T-46th. On a day when most parts of his game did not seem to function, Lahiri hit just 6 of the 14 fairways and eight of the 18 greens in regulation. He is now 3-under for the tournament.

Troy Merritt carded his first career PGA TOUR ace at the par-3 11th hole en route to a shared a lead after 54 holes. Co-leader Joaquin Niemann is bogey-free through 54 holes in bid for second career PGA TOUR victory

Australia’s Cam Davis shot six birdies for a 67 to trail by one shot as he seeks first PGA TOUR win.

Lahiri finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

Lahiri started the day well with a birdie on the first 397-yard par-4 first hole. He reached the green in two and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. But he bogeyed the par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting.

A birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh after a good chip saw him back to 1-under. He gave that shot away on the par-4 eighth. When he bogeyed the par-3 ninth he was again 1-over for the round. Lahiri bogeyed 12th but had a birdie on par-5 14th for 73.

Asia’s top man was Sungjae Im of Korea who enters the final round four back after shooting a 69.

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, shot 68. Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind.

Published on July 04, 2021

golf
