Manchester City FC owners pick 65% stake in Mumbai Football Club

Your skinny pizza is ready
Gone are those days when eating out meant digging into a steak with buttery potatoes on the side. Increasingly ...
City Football Group (CFG), the owners of Manchester City FC, has acquired a majority stake Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.
Existing shareholders, actor and film producer, Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh who combined will hold the remaining 35 per cent of shares.
CFG has total or partial ownership of seven clubs in major cities across the world: Premier League Champions Manchester City in the UK, New York City FC in the US, Melbourne FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona Futbol Club in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China.
The Indian acquisition was revealed today by CFG Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Soriano together with Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani.
“The deal will see Mumbai City FC benefit from the Group’s commercial and football know-how, whilst at the same time delivering a new and exciting element to the CFG global commercial platform,” said a press statement.
Nita Ambani said: “It’s a landmark occasion that celebrates the remarkable rise of Indian football and brings to life our vision for the beautiful game in India. It is a great endorsement of the increasing appeal of Indian football.”
Chairman of City Football Group Khaldoon Al Mumbarak said: “We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian Football as a whole. City Football Group is committed to the future of football in India and to the potential for Mumbai City FC within that future.
Gone are those days when eating out meant digging into a steak with buttery potatoes on the side. Increasingly ...
For a car stuck in a difficult-to-please mid-section of the luxury sedan market, the A6 needed the changes it ...
DBS Superleggera Concorde commemorates the first supersonic flight of 50 years ago
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...