Sports

Sachin Tendulkar wins the Laureus Sporting Moment Award for ICC World Cup 2011 victory lap

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar poses after winning the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award for "Carried on the shoulders of a nation" during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany   -  Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday won the Laureus World Sports Award for Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020.

The former Indian cricket team captain became the first Indian sportsperson to win a Laureus World Sports Award with his win at the 20th-anniversary edition of the event dubbed as the ‘Oscars of Sport.’

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support! I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket. #SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood” Tendulkar tweeted .

The ‘Master Blaster’ received his award from Australian former skipper Steve Waugh, Laureus shared the moment on their Twitter handle.

 

”"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives." A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide. And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs,” Laureus captioned the video.

 

The moment that bagged the award for Tendulkar happened during the 2011 ICC World Cup, when his team carried him on their shoulders in a lap of honour after India’s win. Tendulkar had helped the Indian cricket team win the World Cup in his sixth and final attempt before retirement.This was India's first world cup win on home soil.

File photo of India's Sachin Tendulkar is carried by fellow team members after the Team India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Mumbai in 2011. India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to lift the cup.   -  PTI

 

“Very rarely the entire country celebrates together. Very rarely there are no mixed opinions. Everyone sits together and celebrates. This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives,” Tendulkar had said in his acceptance speech.

The winner for the Award that celebrated sporting moments from the past couple of decades was decided based on votes received by fans from across the globe.

Tendulkar was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

Published on February 18, 2020
cricket
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Faf du Plessis quits as South Africa captain