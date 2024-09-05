The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has announced an architectural design competition to expand the Gahunje Cricket Stadium with the addition of a world-class international clubhouse. The competition, organized in partnership with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Pune Centre, invites professional architects, architectural firms, and architecture students to submit innovative designs to transform the stadium into a self-sustaining, state-of-the-art facility.

MCA President Rohit Pawar announced the news during a press conference held today in Pune. Pawar said, “We are happy to announce an architectural design competition in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects, Pune Centre, that seeks to blend the passion for cricket with innovative architectural design. It is a unique opportunity for professionals and students alike to contribute to the vision of a world-class facility, which will serve as a beacon for cricket in Maharashtra.”

“Promoting Cricket as a global sporting event, expanding the existing facility for increased participation, integration of residential facilities and most importantly making the MCA International Cricket Stadium at Gahunje a self-sustaining venue are the key objective behind developing an international clubhouse and the competition is being organized to get the best design for this project”, he added.

The competition is divided into two categories: a ‘Single Stage Competition’ for professional architects and an ‘Ideas Competition’ for architecture students. IIA Pune Center will oversee the competition’s execution and the evaluation of entries. Registration for the competition will open from September 10th to 30th, with design submissions accepted between October 5th and December 14th. Shortlisted entries will be presented between January 5th and 8th, with the final results announced on January 15th, 2025.

The winning architect will be appointed as the Project Architect, responsible for the development and successful execution of the International Club House project. The club house will include world-class rooms, banquet halls, a sports bar, restaurants, an ultramodern gym, a swimming pool, indoor cricket pitches for year-round practice, and additional indoor sports facilities.

The competition’s prizes include ₹25 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹10 lakh for the top three professional entries, along with five merit prizes of ₹3 lakh each. In the student category, the top three prizes are ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹1 lakh. Selected works will be showcased at a special exhibition during the awards presentation.

