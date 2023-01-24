Meta expanded its partnership with National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to introduce over 50 live games on Meta Quest.

In 2020, Facebook signed a deal with NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, making Oculus an official marketing and VR headset (Meta Quest) partner of Leagues.

Meta confirms that it will launch a pack of 52 live NBA games, including five immersive 180-degree monoscopic VR games in 2880 on Xtadium and on Meta Horizon Worlds. The company said that it will offer a selection of WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League games over the course of the season. With the Meta Horizon Worlds, players can access game highlights, recaps and archival content.

The games available in VR on Meta Quest in January include:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons on January 23,

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on January 24,

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on January 24,

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on January 27,

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on January 29

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31.

Players can visit the dedicated NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds and watch NBA content with friends, play competitive minigames and support their favorite teams. In near future, fans will be able to watch a wide range of contents in the app with an NBA League Pass subscription, says Meta.

As per reports from Meta, it is planning to launch NBA-licensed apparel in the Meta Avatar Store in near future. Players can then purchase NBA or WNBA team apparel and showcase it across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, as well as on Meta Quest.

