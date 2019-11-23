Mike Lorenzo-Vera’s Dubai dream says alive, as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy chase him

Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera had a great chance to keep his nose ahead, but a trip into the water and a missed par putt on the last, meant he was forced to share the lead with Jon Rahm at the end of the third day of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Lorenzo-Vera, who a day earlier spoke about getting a Ferrari if he won, admitted, “The prize money is in my mind for sure. Maybe tomorrow I can shoot six under and sort my family our for the rest of our lives. So of course, it's going to add some pressure. I still have $3 million to lose but my mind-set is going to be the same. I'm going to try to be the most relaxed I can be.”

Rahm is the only player to win three Rolex Series titles so far and should he secure a fourth, and a second DP World Tour Championship following his win two years ago, he would need current Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger to finish outside the top two to win the Race to Dubai, too.

Rahm shot six-under 66 to set the clubhouse target of 15-under and Lorenzo-Vera (69) fell back to be with him. Rahm birdied two of his last three holes to set the clubhouse target of 15 under par, which was then matched by Lorenzo-Vera (69).

Lorenzo-Vera had held a three shot overnight advantage and looked a comfortable front-runner throughout his third round, posting birdies on the sixth, seventh, ninth and 14th holes before his only bogey of the day on the last hole after finding water off the tee and then three-putting.

Rahm put himself in prime position to lift a fourth Rolex Series title besides being crowned the Race to Dubai champion, carded seven birdies and only one bogey as he nearly replicated the third round seven under par 65 he shot on the way to victory at the tournament in 2017.

“It was a really good round,” said Rahm. “I got off to a great start on the front nine then kind of stalled a little bit but managed to get it going right away on the back nine. I’m really confident with every part of my game right now. I'm hitting a lot of great shots and giving myself chances. A lot of people are playing really well but hopefully I can keep this going tomorrow for 18 more holes and be the last man standing.”

Meanwhile, three-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy is lurking just behind the leaders after carding a brilliant seven under par 65 making up for his 74 on second day. He is two shots back. The Northern Irishman carded five birdies, along with a sensational eagle on the seventh, to put himself in contention for a hat trick of wins at the tournament.

“It would be really cool to finish the season off with a win, especially with the guys that are up there around the lead,” said McIlroy. “I've got to play another really good round of golf tomorrow to have a chance, but it would be awesome to win around here again, and obviously cap off what has been a great 2019.”

Tommy Fleetwood sits a shot further back in fourth place on 11 under par while Thomas Pieters completes the top five on ten under par in Dubai. Current leader, Bernd Wiesberger languishes in T-24after dropping three bogeys in a row between 11and 13.