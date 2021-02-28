Morikawa falters at end but takes 2-shot lead at WGC

Collin Morikawa had seven birdies in eight holes in the first 12 holes as he went five shots clear of the field in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Then he made bogeys on two Par-5s and ended with 5-under 67, but still led by two shots. Morikawa was at 15-under 201.

Those on his heels were four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel.

Koepka had a pair of bogeys early but with 70 and Horschel also had a late eagle on the par-5 17th hole and shot 69.

Rory McIlroy, who made a double bogey for the second straight day, was hopeful of getting to 10 under to at least give himself a chance. He did one better with a 66, including an eagle on the par-5 13th that gave so many players fits, and wound up just four shots behind.

Webb Simpson had a 69 and was three shots behind, followed by McIlroy and Patrick Reed (69).

Viktor Hovland holed out a wedge from thick rough 45 yards short of the green for eagle on No. 7 in his 66, which also had chipped-in for birdie from 80 feet on the par-3 14th. Hovland joined the group five shots behind at 206 that included Hideki Matsuyama (68).