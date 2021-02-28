Morikawa falters at end but takes 2-shot lead at WGC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Collin Morikawa had seven birdies in eight holes in the first 12 holes as he went five shots clear of the field in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.
Then he made bogeys on two Par-5s and ended with 5-under 67, but still led by two shots. Morikawa was at 15-under 201.
Those on his heels were four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel.
Koepka had a pair of bogeys early but with 70 and Horschel also had a late eagle on the par-5 17th hole and shot 69.
Rory McIlroy, who made a double bogey for the second straight day, was hopeful of getting to 10 under to at least give himself a chance. He did one better with a 66, including an eagle on the par-5 13th that gave so many players fits, and wound up just four shots behind.
Webb Simpson had a 69 and was three shots behind, followed by McIlroy and Patrick Reed (69).
Viktor Hovland holed out a wedge from thick rough 45 yards short of the green for eagle on No. 7 in his 66, which also had chipped-in for birdie from 80 feet on the par-3 14th. Hovland joined the group five shots behind at 206 that included Hideki Matsuyama (68).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...