MPL announces launch of official Indian Cricket team merchandise

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Cricket fans can now get official Indian cricket team merchandise at their doorstep. MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Men’s, Women’s, and Under-19 Cricket Team, today announced its partnership with leading online shopping platforms, Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, to expand its retail business in India.
With this launch, the athleisure brand aims to make official Indian Cricket team merchandise effortlessly accessible to cricket fans across the country. The entire collection of official jerseys, training gear and lifestyle wear will be launched on these platforms.
Commenting on the announcement, Shobhit Gupta, Head - MPL Sports, said, “This is the first time that Team India merchandise will be officially available across a wide range of e-commerce platforms in India. As an action-packed cricket season awaits us, fans will now have more ways to get their hands on their favourite team merchandise and sport the team colours with pride.”
Starting at just ₹999, the official merchandise will be sold across all serviceable cities across the country. This is the first time that official Team India merchandise will be widely available at economical prices for Indian fans.
Also see: MPL’s India biz turns break even; eyes global expansion
MPL Sports currently offers a comprehensive collection of official Team India merchandise, including player edition and stadium jerseys, training gear modelled after on-pitch styles and graphic tees, all available in unisex sizes. The Jersey draws inspiration from the signature design of the 1992 World Cup kit with the classic navy-blue, green, white and red colour scheme. Also on offer is athleisure wear comprising a short-sleeve T-shirt as part of the Team India Pride Series. This is available in three colourways: navy-blue, white, and grey. The brand’s activewear range includes the Official Team India Training Jersey and the sleeveless Official Training Vest. True to the styles worn by players during training sessions, they are crafted using breathable material to keep athletes cool and dry through every move.
Fans can shop the collection on Amazon and Flipkart starting immediately, and on Myntra, in the next few weeks.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...