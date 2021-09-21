MPL announces launch of official Indian Cricket team merchandise

Cricket fans can now get official Indian cricket team merchandise at their doorstep. MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Men’s, Women’s, and Under-19 Cricket Team, today announced its partnership with leading online shopping platforms, Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, to expand its retail business in India.

With this launch, the athleisure brand aims to make official Indian Cricket team merchandise effortlessly accessible to cricket fans across the country. The entire collection of official jerseys, training gear and lifestyle wear will be launched on these platforms.

Commenting on the announcement, Shobhit Gupta, Head - MPL Sports, said, “This is the first time that Team India merchandise will be officially available across a wide range of e-commerce platforms in India. As an action-packed cricket season awaits us, fans will now have more ways to get their hands on their favourite team merchandise and sport the team colours with pride.”

Economical prices

Starting at just ₹999, the official merchandise will be sold across all serviceable cities across the country. This is the first time that official Team India merchandise will be widely available at economical prices for Indian fans.

Also see: MPL’s India biz turns break even; eyes global expansion

MPL Sports currently offers a comprehensive collection of official Team India merchandise, including player edition and stadium jerseys, training gear modelled after on-pitch styles and graphic tees, all available in unisex sizes. The Jersey draws inspiration from the signature design of the 1992 World Cup kit with the classic navy-blue, green, white and red colour scheme. Also on offer is athleisure wear comprising a short-sleeve T-shirt as part of the Team India Pride Series. This is available in three colourways: navy-blue, white, and grey. The brand’s activewear range includes the Official Team India Training Jersey and the sleeveless Official Training Vest. True to the styles worn by players during training sessions, they are crafted using breathable material to keep athletes cool and dry through every move.

Fans can shop the collection on Amazon and Flipkart starting immediately, and on Myntra, in the next few weeks.