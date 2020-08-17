MS Dhoni: How a small town boy became a brand

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has donned many hats apart from being a cricketer.

Known as ‘MSD’ or ‘Mahi’ among his fans, he is a well-known brand-- if the number of product endorsements he does on media is taken into consideration.

In 2009, he was featured in almost 19 brands. Over the years this umber has only been on rise.

Here is a look at some of the brands he represented over the years.

The valuation of brand ‘Dhoni’ remained above $41 million in 2019, even though he had limited presence in cricketing arena.

Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel (Hon) in Territorial Army. He has also invested in some sports and technology ventures.

Dhoni is a perfect entertainer -- on and off the cricket field. His life's story became subject for a movie also. He has also ventured into entertainment industry as an entrepreneur.