Sports

MS Dhoni: How a small town boy became a brand

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

File photo former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni   -  PTI

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has donned many hats apart from being a cricketer.  

Known as ‘MSD’ or ‘Mahi’ among his fans, he is a well-known brand--  if the number of product endorsements he does on media is taken into consideration.   

In 2009, he was featured in almost 19 brands. Over the years this umber has only been on rise.

Here is a look at some of the brands he represented over the years.

The valuation of brand ‘Dhoni’ remained above $41 million in 2019, even though he had limited presence in cricketing arena. 

Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel (Hon) in Territorial Army. He has also invested in some sports and technology ventures. 

Dhoni is a perfect entertainer -- on and off the cricket field. His life's story became subject for a movie also. He has also ventured into entertainment industry as an entrepreneur. 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.