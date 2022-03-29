hamburger

Mumbai Indians launches new campaign, unveils ‘One Dream’ film

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022
Basil Thampi of Mumbai Indians celebrating the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

“One Dream”, in the #KhelengeDilKholke campaign features fresh young talent from the Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians’ campaign film was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is a part of the IPL franchise’s campaign ‘ Khelenge Dil Kholke’ and puts the spotlight on the its role in identifying and backing young talent.

“One Dream”, in the #KhelengeDilKholke campaign features fresh young talent from the Mumbai Indians squad including Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan.

. “The past 15 years, Mumbai Indians have always played from the heart. We have played with passion and given it our best on the pitch. Khelenge Dil KholKe is inspired from that ethos and “One Dream” is our vow to the young players that we identify. It is our commitment to offer them the support of the Mumbai Indians eco-system, help them hone their skills and achieve their dreams. We hope “One Dream” inspires young players to play hard, be sincere in training and believe in their dreams, because dreams do come true,” a spokesperson for Mumbai Indians stated.

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Creative, Ogilvy added, “Cricket is the ultimate karmabhoomi for many young Indians. Many have come from different walks of life to give wings to this one dream. And success hasn’t eluded them. Mumbai Indians and this film stand firm testimony to that fact and will continue to do so. The creative idea explores the undying spirit of our young cricketers..”

“One Dream, forms a part of the #KhelongeDilKholke campaign, which will feature a 360-degree execution strategy with a series of creatives that will run through the course of the season, the statement added. .

Published on March 29, 2022
sport
cricket
IPL
