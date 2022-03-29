Mumbai Indians launches new campaign, unveils ‘One Dream’ film

Mumbai Indians’ campaign film was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is a part of the IPL franchise’s campaign ‘ Khelenge Dil Kholke’ and puts the spotlight on the its role in identifying and backing young talent.

“One Dream”, in the #KhelengeDilKholke campaign features fresh young talent from the Mumbai Indians squad including Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan.

. “The past 15 years, Mumbai Indians have always played from the heart. We have played with passion and given it our best on the pitch. Khelenge Dil KholKe is inspired from that ethos and “One Dream” is our vow to the young players that we identify. It is our commitment to offer them the support of the Mumbai Indians eco-system, help them hone their skills and achieve their dreams. We hope “One Dream” inspires young players to play hard, be sincere in training and believe in their dreams, because dreams do come true,” a spokesperson for Mumbai Indians stated.

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Creative, Ogilvy added, “Cricket is the ultimate karmabhoomi for many young Indians. Many have come from different walks of life to give wings to this one dream. And success hasn’t eluded them. Mumbai Indians and this film stand firm testimony to that fact and will continue to do so. The creative idea explores the undying spirit of our young cricketers..”

“One Dream, forms a part of the #KhelongeDilKholke campaign, which will feature a 360-degree execution strategy with a series of creatives that will run through the course of the season, the statement added. .