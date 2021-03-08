Myntra to be official fashion partner for Chennai Super Kings

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Fashion marketplace Myntra on Monday announced that it will be the official fashion partner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming VIVO IPL 2021 scheduled between April 9 and May 30.
In a press release, the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform said, Myntra’s logo will feature on the front centre of the CSK team’s jersey during the 14th edition of the nation’s most-awaited and popular sporting event.
Also read: IPL to start on April 9 with no spectators inside the stadium
“We are thrilled to become the official fashion partner of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming T20 season. By placing our brand right at the heart of one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Myntra is set to entice the die-hard fans of the game and team CSK in particular,” Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, was quoted in the release.
As part of the collaboration, at least three star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience, the company said.
Myntra was also associated with CSK during the previous edition of the tournament.
“I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra’s multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India’s e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence,” the release quoted Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan as saying.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...