Myntra to be official fashion partner for Chennai Super Kings

Fashion marketplace Myntra on Monday announced that it will be the official fashion partner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming VIVO IPL 2021 scheduled between April 9 and May 30.

In a press release, the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform said, Myntra’s logo will feature on the front centre of the CSK team’s jersey during the 14th edition of the nation’s most-awaited and popular sporting event.

Also read: IPL to start on April 9 with no spectators inside the stadium

“We are thrilled to become the official fashion partner of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming T20 season. By placing our brand right at the heart of one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Myntra is set to entice the die-hard fans of the game and team CSK in particular,” Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, was quoted in the release.

As part of the collaboration, at least three star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience, the company said.

Myntra was also associated with CSK during the previous edition of the tournament.

“I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra’s multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India’s e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence,” the release quoted Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan as saying.