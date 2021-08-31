Narwal smashes all-time Pro Kabaddi League record, sold to ‘UP Yoddha’ for ₹1.65 cr

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal smashed an all-time record by becoming the highest-ever bought kabaddi player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), after being bought by the ‘UP Yoddha’ for ₹1.65 crore.
The ‘UP Yoddha’ bought Narwal on Monday, the second day of the PKL auction for the upcoming season 8, which will take place in December.
“Pardeep continues to re-write history books, with his price tag now quashing that of another star raider Monu Goyat, who was bought by the ‘Haryana Steelers’ for ₹1.51 crore in Season 6,” stated a media release issued by the PKL late Monday night.
Star India retains media rights for Pro Kabaddi League till 2025
Narwal now finds himself a new home after spending five seasons with the ‘Patna Pirates’.
Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai was retained by the ‘Telugu Titans’ via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card for ₹1.30 crore from his base price of ₹30 lakh.
More than 22 overseas players were sold on the second day.
All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (base price ₹10 lakh), was sold to the ‘Patna Pirates’ for ₹31 lakh, while the ‘Bengal Warriors’ bought defender Abozar Mohajermighani, bidding for him at ₹30.5 lakh from the base price of ₹20 lakh.
Amit Burman-promoted Ultimate Kho Kho set to kickstart this year
The ‘Patna Pirates’ used their FBM card to retain South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee at ₹20.5 lakh, the release said.
After spending six seasons with the ‘Telugu Titans’ and one season with ‘Tamil Thalaivas’, Rahul Chaudhari will now play for the ‘Puneri Paltans’.
The ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ used both the FBM cards to retain captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull.
The ‘Tamil Thalaivas’ bid for raider Manjeet from his base price of ₹30 lakh and bought him in for ₹92 lakh.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Rohit Gulia grabbed eyeballs after he was sold to the ‘Haryana Steelers’ for ₹83 lakh, a significant jump from his ₹25-lakh price tag with the ‘Gujarat Giants’ in Season 7.
“Kabaddi is such an elementary game in terms of infrastructure required that I have no doubt that once we get our act together, the explosion of kabaddi internationally is just waiting to happen,” Charu Sharma, co-founder of Mashal Sports, was quoted as saying in the release.
Top 5 Indian players: Pardeep Narwal – ₹1.65 crore, UP Yoddha Siddharth; Desai – ₹1.30 crore, Telugu Titans; Manjeet – ₹92 lakh, Tamil Thalaivas; Sachin – ₹84 lakh, Patna Pirates; Rohit Gulia – ₹83 lakh, Haryana Steelers.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...