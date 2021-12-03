NBA, Viacom18 announce a multi-year partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Viacom18 today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver live NBA games and programming in India across television and over-the-top streaming.

Viacom18 will provide coverage of the NBA’s regular season and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Vh1 and MTV, and through its digital platforms VOOT and Jio TV.

Anil Jayaraj, CEO – Sports, Viacom18 said “While sports are the biggest whitespace that we are entering, to build a truly inclusive and differentiated proposition, we need to look at diverse sporting events from across the globe. Basketball is a sport that is increasingly gaining attention and affinity in India. Through this partnership with the NBA, not only do we want to make basketball mainstream, but also build its lifestyle appeal among sports fans.”

Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India. “Basketball’s popularity in India continues to grow, and by offering a range of NBA programming on Viacom18 in both English and Hindi, we look forward to reaching and inspiring millions of new and existing NBA fans across the country.”