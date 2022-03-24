Neuberg chosen as official diagnostics partner for IPL 2022

Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic lab chain, on Thursday announced that it has been chosen as the official diagnostics partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In a press release, Neuberg said, it has been chosen as one of the official diagnostics partners for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings for the current edition of the tournament.

"This is the second year that Neuberg is partnering with IPL as its diagnostics partner and has already started conducting COVID tests for IPL team members, support staff, and others associated with these teams," it added.