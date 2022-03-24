hamburger

Neuberg chosen as official diagnostics partner for IPL 2022

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022
IPL Trophy displayed at the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru. (file photo) Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL

IPL Trophy displayed at the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru. (file photo) Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL | Photo Credit: Pallavi Hari 10095@Chennai

Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic lab chain, on Thursday announced that it has been chosen as the official diagnostics partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In a press release, Neuberg said, it has been chosen as one of the official diagnostics partners for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings for the current edition of the tournament.

"This is the second year that Neuberg is partnering with IPL as its diagnostics partner and has already started conducting COVID tests for IPL team members, support staff, and others associated with these teams," it added.

Published on March 24, 2022
cricket
IPL

