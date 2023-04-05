Bengaluru, April The Singapore subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, the e-sports and gaming arm of Nazara Technologies Limited, has acquired a 51 per cent stake in the Singapore-based media company Branded (branded.live) in an all-cash deal of around $1.3 million.

With this acquisition, NODWIN Gaming will acquire all of Branded’s existing event IPs including ‘All That Matters’, ‘It’s a Girl Thing’ and ‘CreatorWorld’, etc, and will also onboard an international team including Branded CEO Jasper Donat. This acquisition is expected to help the company focus on growing international sponsorship revenue for all of NODWIN Gaming’s IPs both globally and in India.

“We are excited to bring Branded into our fold at NODWIN Gaming adding its multiple facets to expand and grow our ecosystem. We share very similar synergies be it our common love for gaming, sports, music, esports or entertainment, so this was a near-perfect match. We will also look at the talented branded team taking our existing IPs such as Playground, The Premiership, NH7 and others international,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Branded is a Singapore-based live media company that has built platforms like All That Matters, Asia’s premiere conference and connections hub featuring Music Matters, Sports Matters, Gaming Matters, Marketing Matters, Arts Matters, Live Matters, Digital Matters and most recently Learning Matters. Branded also produces It’s A Girl Thing, an empowerment platform and touring festival for young women and Creator World, one of Asia’s newest event platforms for young influencers

.“Over the past few years Branded has transformed from a live event IP creator and producer to a live media company and we are really excited to become a part of the Nodwin Gaming family with their vision and commitment to the business of growing media and entertainment and the communities around them .We are looking forward to expanding our existing events and IP and co-creating new, exciting properties around the APAC region and beyond” Jasper Donat Co-Founder and CEO, Branded.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit