Novak Djokovic to be tested for Covid-19 after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive

Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after pulling out of an exhibition tournament that also included world number one, Novak Djokovic.

The final of the tournament, between Djokovic and Andrey Rublev was cancelled in light of Dimitrov testing positive and returning home to Monaco, Forbes reported.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19,” the Bulgarian tennis player wrote on Instagram.

“ I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” he added.

The news is especially concerning as players and other officials at the tournament had flouted social distancing guidelines and were not wearing masks during the tour. Dimitrov had shaken hands with multiple players and the umpire, Forbes reported.

All members involved in the tournament, the Adria Tour involving Dimitrov are due to be tested including Djokovic.

The tournament was slated to continue for two more weekends in Montenegro and Bosnia, with a special exhibition event in Sarajevo on July 5. It is yet to be decided if these matches will take place as scheduled, the report said.

