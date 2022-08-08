hamburger

Pallikal-Ghosal bag mixed doubles bronze in squash at CWG

CUE API | Birmingham, Aug 8 | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022
Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Kartik pose with their bronze medals after finishing third at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday Aug. 7, 2022. AP/PTI

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Kartik pose with their bronze medals after finishing third at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday Aug. 7, 2022. AP/PTI | Photo Credit: Simon Marper

The Indian duo won 11-8 11-4 over the Australian pair of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal in the squash event of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

In a repeat of the last edition's final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play off.

The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals.

This is Ghosal's second medal at the Games, having won India's first ever medal -- a bronze -- in the men's singles event earlier this week.

Published on August 08, 2022
