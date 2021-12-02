Pankaj Advani joins the NFT bandwagon, signs up with Colexion

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
World champion billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani has signed up with licensed NFT marketplace Colexion.
The company said it is all set to launch the NFTs and the first set of Trump Card edition drop will be coming out in the first week of December.
“Advani is an evergreen achiever. In the NFT space too, he will triumph. His fans should get ready to welcome him on the space,” said Abhay Aggarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Colexion.
“We believe in making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and the first choice of celebrities across the world,” he added.
Colexion said it is making a Virtual NFT museum for celebrities. The journey of the celebrity from the struggling days to stardom will be depicted in this museum, it added
Advani, who has won 24 World Championship titles, stated, “I have been playing since a very young age. This will be a new thing for me to engage with. Decentralised technology is the future and I am ready to play in this new digital playground.”
The company said has roped in more than a hundred celebrities including cricketers, actors from the film industry, and artists from other domains including New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, and West Indies Kieron Pollard.
