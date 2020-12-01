Parkour group urges IOC to reject their sport from Olympics

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Organisers of the sport of parkour urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle course-style street-running event to the 2024 Paris Olympics because of a dispute with the governing body of gymnastics.
The Parkour Earth group has for years opposed what it calls a hostile takeover of the sport by the International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG.
Unfortunately, FIG’s encroachment and misappropriation of our sport continues, Parkour Earth wrote on Tuesday in an open letter to the IOC. The IOC executive board will meet on Monday and on the agenda is finalizing the sports program for the Paris Games. Requests to add new medal events or modify existing ones are expected from governing bodies.
FIG, which will have 18 medal events at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, is expected to ask again for parkour’s inclusion. Paris is where parkour was developed in the 1990s.
Parkour’s spectacular tricks in an urban setting has clear appeal at a time when the Olympics is targeting a younger audience. Skateboarding, 3-on-3 basketball and sport climbing will make their debuts in Tokyo, though the IOC declined FIG’s proposal of parkour. Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport in Paris in 2024.
What counts against parkour for the Paris Games is the IOC’s policy of adding medal events that involve only the existing pool of athletes. The IOC does not want to increase the overall quota of 10,500 athletes competing in 2024, and parkour competitors are separate from FIG’s Olympic disciplines of artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline.
Despite the dispute with Parkour Earth, FIG plans to stage its first parkour world championships in March. Events in parkour speed and parkour freestyle are scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan.
The collaboration is a natural fit, the Lausanne-based gymnastics body has said, as several national gymnastics federations affiliated with the FIG already offer parkour activities.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...