PGA Tour: Four more championships cancelled

A pro-active PGA Tour has announced that in addition to previous decision to cancel or postpone four weeks of events till April 5, it has now decided cancel four additional events, the RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, the events, which had been postponed or cancelled earlier were through to the Valera Texas Open and they included the PLAYERS Championship, which was called off after the first round. The earlier announcement came on March 12.

‘Health is our top priority’

The Tour in a statement said, “The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our no. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

India’s first and only PGA Tour winner, Arjrun Atwal, said, “It is a tough call but I am sure all the players support it. It is a difficult time for all of us and I am sure the Tour and the Commissioner will take a call, which is in the best interest of all of us.” Atwal, former Asia no. 1, won the Wyndham Championship in 2010 and currently has a limited status on the Tour.

Anirban Lahiri, who has also been on the PGA Tour since 2015, tweeted, “Down time = Family time. Stay healthy and safe in these challenging times, everyone.” He also said the health and safety of the players and all concerned with the Tour is paramount.

The latest cancellation of PGA TOUR events through May 10 applies to all six Tours, although the PGA TOUR Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played September 24-27.

The latest announcement came on most recent recommendations from the Centre for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States.

Monitoring the situation

Also, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced. Also announced today, the USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but will continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.

The Augusta National Golf Club had earlier announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 9-12).

The Tour has also said that as it gets more clarity in the coming weeks, it will be working with the tournament organisations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with the sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season.

The PGA Tour announcement added, “We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021. More details will be made available soon.”

The events cancelled or postponed by the PGA, the Augusta National Golf Club and the PGA of America includes two Majors and other include: THE PLAYERS Championship (Cancelled; March 12-15); Valspar Championship (Cancelled; March 19-22); WGC-Dell Match Play Championship (Cancelled; March 26-29); The Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship (Postponed; March 26-29); Valero Texas Open (Cancelled; April 2-5); and Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Cancelled; April 23-26).