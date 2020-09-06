Pollard takes Knight Riders to ninth win in Hero CPL

Kieron Pollard, well-supported by the Bravo brothers, Darren and Dwayne, took the Trinbago Knight Riders to their ninth win in nine Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 matches. Skipper Pollard was once again hitman as he smashed 42 in 21 balls with three fours and three sixes as Knight Riders piled up 175 for five in 20 overs for their third 170-plus score in a row.

When it came to bowling, Darren’s elder brother Dwayne and Pollard once again combined well to keep St Lucia Zouks in check.

Sunil Narine was rested again and openers Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster started slowly. Simmons left when he bottom-edged to the keeper. Mohammad Nabi’s second over was expensive going for 13.

When Zahir Khan came on Webster hit him over the long-on fence but the Afghan got his revenge with a quicker ball to end a good cameo. Roston Chase gave away five wides in an over that went for 10, but Zahir kept things tight going for just five. At halfway, the Knight Riders were 74 for 2.

When Zouks captain Daren Sammy brought himself on to bowl for the first time in Hero CPL 2020, he got the wicket of Seifert who sliced to Najibullah Zadran at deep point.

DJ Bravo who came at the fall of Siefert was joined by Pollard and they produced a solid 67-run stand for fourth wicket in just more than six overs.

Pollard, back captaining after a rest, came to the middle with the Knight Riders 94 for 3 after 13. Pollard moved into an attacking mode as he hit all around. With four overs to go, the Knight Riders were 121/3.

A wicket fell last ball of the innings, but with the Knight Riders managing 80/2 off the last 36 balls, the damage was done.

Zouks managed 13 off the first four overs and Zouks reached just 26 for 1 off the Powerplay. Mark Deyal (40 in 33 balls) and Andre Fletcher (42 in 27) put on 59 for the second wicket but Zouks still had a tough asking rate as Sikandar Raza and DJ Bravo kept things tight. When a shower briefly interrupted proceedings in the tenth over the Zouks were 63 for 1 and needed almost 11 an over. When Deyal left at 84, Zouks needed 91 in 8.3 overs.

Fletcher’s departure at 103 in 14th over meant Zouks had an uphill task. After 14 they were 104 for three needing more than 12 an over. There were no more meaningful partnerships and the chase ended 23 short.

Pollard supplemented his batting efforts with three for 35 in four overs and was the Player of the match.

Brief scores Trinbago Knight Riders 175/5 (DM Bravo 50, Pollard 42, Seifert 33, Webster 20; Kuggeleijn 2/35, Sammy 1/19, Zahir 1/24) beat St Lucia Zouks 152/7 (Fletcher 42, Deyal 40, Nabi 17; Pollard 3/35, Seales 2/21, DJ Bravo 2/26) by 23 runsPlayer of the match: Kieron Pollard

Holder gives Tridents a win over Tallawahs

A classy half-century from captain Jason Holder and a fine all-round performance from Mitchell Santner saw the Barbados Tridents finish a disappointing Hero CPL season with a win. They beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets, despite Andre Russell’s brilliance in a knock of 54 and Jermaine Blackwood’s 74.

Tallawahs are now confirmed in fourth place and will play runaway Hero leaders the Trinbago Knight Riders in the semi-finals.

With Jermaine Blackwood, promoted to open, and Glen Phillips giving them a solid start, Tallawahs cut loose early. Tallawahs were to 22 for no loss off four and then completed a good Powerplay at 44/0.

Keon Harding, on his Hero CPL debut, took a fine catch running in from the cover boundary to help Joshua Bishop dismiss Phillps. The Tallawahs had lost a little momentum to be 69 for 1 at halfway.

Blackwood and Russell added 37 runs in 4.1 overs and then Russell cut loose in his 54 which came off 28 balls with four fours and five sixes as Tallawahs got to 161 for four in 20, which was challenging and also their highest total of CPL 2020.

When Tridents began the chase, Oshane Thomas started with two wides, but was too quick for Johnson Charles off the third ball, the first legal delivery of the innings. Yet the over went for 17 runs including three fours and four wides. After two quiet overs, in which they also lost a wicket, Tridents opened up again as Jason Holder went on a rampage against Preston McSween. A six off the first ball was followed by three fours. Then after a hiatus of a single delivery, Tridents earned five wides and a final single off the extra ball meant 24 runs in the over and suddenly it was 50 for two in four.

The Tridents finished the Powerplay of six overs at 61/2, their best of the tournament.

The next few overs also saw runs from Holder and Jonathan Carter (42 not out) in good speed, but when Lamichhane trapped Holder leg before with a googly the Tallawahs had a chance to re-assert themselves. After 13 overs, the Tridents were 108/3.

McSween returned but bowled a couple of wides and allowed Carter to hit two fours. But Michael Santner who came in at the fall of Holder hit a glorious straight six off Lamichhane. Despite a few tight overs in between Tridents kept moving towards victory as they entered the last four overs at 134/3, needing seven per over.

Santner hit Braithwaite for a four and a six in the 19th and Tridents won with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare. Yet Tridents were out of the semi-finals after early losses.