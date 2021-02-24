President Kovind inaugurates world’s largest ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the World’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The stadium will host its first international day-night test match between India and England from Wednesday.

The old 35,000-capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium with capacity to accommodate 1,10,000 besides some of the architectural marvels to its credit.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, will now be a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in the city of Ahmedabad which also includes facilities to hold other international sports apart from cricket.

The President laid the foundation stone for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave.

Announcing the Enclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the enclave will provide all kinds of facilities for training of sportspersons as well as provide lodging and boarding facilities for their coaches.

“Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sports City of India,” said Shah while delivering address at the inaugural function at the Stadium.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Sports Enclave, which will include the Narendra Modi stadium, the adjoining sports complex and another sports complex in Naranpura will be spread across 233 acres, and will become India’s largest sports complex.

“We are setting up this sports infrastructure to be capable to conduct commonwealth games, ASIAD or even the Olympics. Ahmedabad will be ready to host them within next six months,” Shah said.

In his inaugural address, President Ram Nath Kovind stated that it is appropriate for India to have world’s largest cricket stadium as the soil of India is known as the power house of cricket or hub of cricket.

“Our sportspersons are exhibiting remarkable performances in other sports too. It is necessary that apart from cricket, we also develop and provide world-class infrastructure to these players too,” the President said.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the stadium besides being the largest, is now one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah and Member of Parliament Parimal Nathwani were also present at the event.

Notably, last year in February 24, then US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public event at the Motera Stadium under the event called ‘Namaste Trump’. The event had seen nearly a lakh people gathering at the venue to witness the historic bonhomie between the two leaders.