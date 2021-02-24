President Kovind inaugurates world’s largest ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the World’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.
The stadium will host its first international day-night test match between India and England from Wednesday.
The old 35,000-capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium with capacity to accommodate 1,10,000 besides some of the architectural marvels to its credit.
The Narendra Modi Stadium, will now be a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in the city of Ahmedabad which also includes facilities to hold other international sports apart from cricket.
The President laid the foundation stone for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave.
Announcing the Enclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the enclave will provide all kinds of facilities for training of sportspersons as well as provide lodging and boarding facilities for their coaches.
Also read: Building Motera Cricket Stadium was extremely challenging and equally gratifying: L&T
“Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sports City of India,” said Shah while delivering address at the inaugural function at the Stadium.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Sports Enclave, which will include the Narendra Modi stadium, the adjoining sports complex and another sports complex in Naranpura will be spread across 233 acres, and will become India’s largest sports complex.
“We are setting up this sports infrastructure to be capable to conduct commonwealth games, ASIAD or even the Olympics. Ahmedabad will be ready to host them within next six months,” Shah said.
In his inaugural address, President Ram Nath Kovind stated that it is appropriate for India to have world’s largest cricket stadium as the soil of India is known as the power house of cricket or hub of cricket.
“Our sportspersons are exhibiting remarkable performances in other sports too. It is necessary that apart from cricket, we also develop and provide world-class infrastructure to these players too,” the President said.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the stadium besides being the largest, is now one of the most modern stadiums in the world.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah and Member of Parliament Parimal Nathwani were also present at the event.
Notably, last year in February 24, then US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public event at the Motera Stadium under the event called ‘Namaste Trump’. The event had seen nearly a lakh people gathering at the venue to witness the historic bonhomie between the two leaders.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...